 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Aerial orbit shot of group of people walking on rocky jetty during crashing waves reaching beach of Mar del Plata

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083865444
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4142.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV38.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.6 MB

Related stock videos

Uyuni Salt Flats (Spanish: Salar de Uyuni) in Bolivia, aerial view with drone orbiting group of tourists exploring the salt flats at sunrise.
4k00:09Uyuni Salt Flats (Spanish: Salar de Uyuni) in Bolivia, aerial view with drone orbiting group of tourists exploring the salt flats at sunrise.
People on Top of Snow-Capped Mountain in Sunny Day. Aerial View. Drone is Orbiting Counterclockwise
4k00:40People on Top of Snow-Capped Mountain in Sunny Day. Aerial View. Drone is Orbiting Counterclockwise
Aerial view around a large group of camels and people,ing over sandbanks, during sunset, in Saudi Arabia - circling, drone shot
4k00:09Aerial view around a large group of camels and people,ing over sandbanks, during sunset, in Saudi Arabia - circling, drone shot
Aerial view around a rescue group of firefighters, searching for people and bodies, inside a collapsed building, smoke rising, in Beirut, Lebanon - orbit, drone shot
4k00:08Aerial view around a rescue group of firefighters, searching for people and bodies, inside a collapsed building, smoke rising, in Beirut, Lebanon - orbit, drone shot
Group of 4 people taking a break after a long hike up cerro pelado in northern Costa Rica. Aerial orbiting cameraement around the mountain ridge revealing stunning landscapes around pelado peak.
4k00:19Group of 4 people taking a break after a long hike up cerro pelado in northern Costa Rica. Aerial orbiting cameraement around the mountain ridge revealing stunning landscapes around pelado peak.
Drone view orbit around group of tourist enjoying panorama climbing hill rock formation in Iceland. Aerial view turning around male explorer discovering amazing in nature
4k00:14Drone view orbit around group of tourist enjoying panorama climbing hill rock formation in Iceland. Aerial view turning around male explorer discovering amazing in nature
Group of people near concert stage in Kaunas, Lithuania, aerial orbit view
hd00:12Group of people near concert stage in Kaunas, Lithuania, aerial orbit view
Aerial orbiting shot showing group of hiker waving hands after reaching peak of mountain. Algarve,Portugal.
4k00:08Aerial orbiting shot showing group of hiker waving hands after reaching peak of mountain. Algarve,Portugal.

Related video keywords