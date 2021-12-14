All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Clubbing background made of colorfuling light particles animation on black abstract backdrop
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083865387
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|5.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:33COLORFUL pattern 3D triangle abstract background texture colorful abstract background Equalizer disco neon animated led stage concert Floodlight Lights Flashing Wall Blinking Lights Flash Club Disco
hd00:20Animation falling playing cards and casino chips from light beams on dark shadow. Animation of seamless loop.
4k00:15frozen margarita alcohol cocktail in glass with orange slice on light blue background, rotating 360 degrees, 4k
hd00:20Electro House concert halogen Stage giant Flashing On-Off Loops Wall shining brightly big Floodlight Lights neon Close-up Spotlight Wall stage blinder blinking Bulb Headlamp dance disco huge Club led
4k00:06Design and equipment in modern gym. Modern of gym interior with equipment. Sports equipment in the gym
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
abstractanimationartificialbackdropbackgroundcelebrationclubclubbingcolorcolorfulconceptconcertcopy spacedancedancingdarkdesigndiscodiscothequedotsentertainmenteventfuturisticglitterglowglowingilluminatedilluminationlightmovingmusicneonnightclubnightlifeno peoplenobodyparticlespartypatternperformancepixelatedprojectionreflectionscreensavershowsoundsparkle