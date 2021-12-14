 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

A fresh sprout in the garden with a droplet of water on a fresh new leaf growing out of the mulch

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083865339
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV66.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV16.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.3 MB

Related stock videos

Growing plants in spring timelapse, sprouts germination newborn cress salad plant in greenhouse agriculture
4k00:13Growing plants in spring timelapse, sprouts germination newborn cress salad plant in greenhouse agriculture
Growing plants in Spring Timelapse, Sprouts Germination newborn Pea plant in greenhouse agriculture
4k00:16Growing plants in Spring Timelapse, Sprouts Germination newborn Pea plant in greenhouse agriculture
Rye Field (Cereal) Growing Crop Time Lapse. Fresh Green Rye Plant Grow Timelapse. Nature spring season. Gardening food, agriculture grain, cover crop, forage crop. Ecology, climate change
4k00:15Rye Field (Cereal) Growing Crop Time Lapse. Fresh Green Rye Plant Grow Timelapse. Nature spring season. Gardening food, agriculture grain, cover crop, forage crop. Ecology, climate change
Growing Plants Timelapse Pea Sprouts Germination
4k00:42Growing Plants Timelapse Pea Sprouts Germination
Hands Planting Young Tree Top View
hd00:09Hands Planting Young Tree Top View
Germinating Seed Growing in Ground Agriculture Spring Summer Timelapse
4k00:15Germinating Seed Growing in Ground Agriculture Spring Summer Timelapse
Growing plants in timelapse, Sprouts Germination newborn plant
4k00:18Growing plants in timelapse, Sprouts Germination newborn plant
Growing plants in timelapse, sprouts germination newborn cress salad plant in greenhouse agriculture
hd00:26Growing plants in timelapse, sprouts germination newborn cress salad plant in greenhouse agriculture

Related video keywords