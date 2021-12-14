All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Green Frog Floating In Reflective Pond With Flies Going Past
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083865297
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|62.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|12.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.6 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:12Alligator Swimming floating in the Calm, Dark Water With Plants of the Everglades in Florida, United States. A Dangerous Reptile. An Animal of an Endangered Species.
hd00:10Free Range duck farming in Thailand. Free to wander the flooded rice fields the ducks race to find the best feeding places.
hd00:16Frog Funny Looks at Camera. Portrait of Green Toad Sits on the Shore near the River. Close-up. Frog stirs his nostrils, and breathes. Summer, sunny day. The frog is waiting. Hypnotoad.
hd00:09Frog courtship on floating waterlily leaves, European Green Frog (Rana esculenta) - close up. Male frog trying to impress a mate by croaking the so called advertisement call.