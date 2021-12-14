All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Rare drone footage of the world famous Møns Cliff in Denmark.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083865288
Video clip length: 00:28FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|36.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|47.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|9.4 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:14Very rare close up footage of the first drop of the Eastern falls in flood on the King George River, North Kimberley, Western Australia, accessible only by helicopter or boat.
4k00:55Pan shot of Firefall - seasonal Horsetail Falls illuminated by evening sunlight in Yosemite National Park, California
4k00:27Slow motion aerial straight down drone shot of highway brdge leading through crystal clear water or marina bay. rare ocassional commuter or tourist traffic, electric car pass by
4k00:34Sea lion on the rock in La Jolla. Wild eared seal resting near pacific ocean on stone. Funny wildlife animal lazing on the beach. Protected marine mammal in natural habitat, San Diego, California USA.
4k00:25Stuðlagil canyon in Iceland. Unique volcanic basalt column formation in Jökuldalur valley, Eastern Iceland. Tourist destination. Aerial shot.
4k00:19Flock of griffon vulture flying over the gorges du Tarn Point Sublime rare aerial shot France Lozere Aveyron