 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Adventuring in the wild with snow on the ground.

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083865279
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4131.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV37.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.4 MB

Related stock videos

Santa Claus in sunglasses dancing and looking at the camera, tracking shot, snowflakes, christmas tree with lights and decorated fireplace in background
hd00:11Santa Claus in sunglasses dancing and looking at the camera, tracking shot, snowflakes, christmas tree with lights and decorated fireplace in background
hiking group in snowy mountains
hd00:19hiking group in snowy mountains
4k dynamic shot of soccer player scoring goal on the professional stadium made in 3d with animated crowd. Sunny weather.
4k00:064k dynamic shot of soccer player scoring goal on the professional stadium made in 3d with animated crowd. Sunny weather.
hiking in the snow. hikers walking. foot feet steeps. snow winter landscape. sports recreation activity. holiday vacation tourism. people persons male silhouette. fly over. aerial
hd00:14hiking in the snow. hikers walking. foot feet steeps. snow winter landscape. sports recreation activity. holiday vacation tourism. people persons male silhouette. fly over. aerial
Santa Sleigh Flies Back luma matte Christmas Reindeer 3D Rendering Animation
4k00:17Santa Sleigh Flies Back luma matte Christmas Reindeer 3D Rendering Animation
FOLLOW CLOSE UP: Happy snowboarder having fun snowboarding backcountry on a sunny winter day in snowy mountains. Extreme freeride snowboarder riding fresh powder snow off piste in mountain ski resort
4k00:13FOLLOW CLOSE UP: Happy snowboarder having fun snowboarding backcountry on a sunny winter day in snowy mountains. Extreme freeride snowboarder riding fresh powder snow off piste in mountain ski resort
Happy group of skiers having fun sitting in snowdrift with snowboards and tossing snow
hd00:11Happy group of skiers having fun sitting in snowdrift with snowboards and tossing snow
foot feet steeps. hiking walking. slow motion. snow winter landscape. recreation activity. holiday vacation tourism. people persons. outdoors sports
hd00:14foot feet steeps. hiking walking. slow motion. snow winter landscape. recreation activity. holiday vacation tourism. people persons. outdoors sports

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Sport stadium with full of spectators. The stadium was made in 3d without using existing references. The crowd and light on the stadium are animated.
4k00:16Sport stadium with full of spectators. The stadium was made in 3d without using existing references. The crowd and light on the stadium are animated.
Track and field female runner crosses finishing line on the professional sports arena. The man is happy, smiling with his arms raised. Arena and people on it are made in 3D and animated.
4k00:06Track and field female runner crosses finishing line on the professional sports arena. The man is happy, smiling with his arms raised. Arena and people on it are made in 3D and animated.
SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP: Snowboarder jumping big air kicker, spraying snowflakes and flying over sun on perfect winter day. Snowboard jump in snow park. Sunbeams shining past jumping boarder in mountains
4k00:07SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP: Snowboarder jumping big air kicker, spraying snowflakes and flying over sun on perfect winter day. Snowboard jump in snow park. Sunbeams shining past jumping boarder in mountains
Sport stadium with full of spectators. The stadium was made in 3d without using existing references. The crowd and light on the stadium are animated.
4k00:15Sport stadium with full of spectators. The stadium was made in 3d without using existing references. The crowd and light on the stadium are animated.
Same model in other videos
Exploring the beautiful Colorado National Monument after a snowstorm.
4k00:14Exploring the beautiful Colorado National Monument after a snowstorm.
Man exploring the snowy wilderness after a desert snow storm in freezing temperatures.
4k00:15Man exploring the snowy wilderness after a desert snow storm in freezing temperatures.
Man running in Snow Covered canyon enjoying the beautiful scenery.
4k00:17Man running in Snow Covered canyon enjoying the beautiful scenery.
Cold Shivering man trying to stay warm in the woods after snowstorm
4k00:15Cold Shivering man trying to stay warm in the woods after snowstorm
Taking photos in a canyon covered in snow. adventuring in nature and enjoying the weather.
4k00:28Taking photos in a canyon covered in snow. adventuring in nature and enjoying the weather.
Taking Photos in a gorgeous canyon with a camera.
4k00:13Taking Photos in a gorgeous canyon with a camera.
Phone Photography in a Snow-Covered Canyon. Beautiful scenery with a storm cloud coming in.
4k00:22Phone Photography in a Snow-Covered Canyon. Beautiful scenery with a storm cloud coming in.
Photography in the Snow Covered Mountains. Amazing scenery in a light snow dusting.
4k00:15Photography in the Snow Covered Mountains. Amazing scenery in a light snow dusting.

Related video keywords