All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
While lying on her stomach on the bed, a pretty young woman focuses on her smartphone and smiles. Title space,
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083865192
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|216.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:17Smartwatch. Young woman using smart watch on beach. Closeup of female touching touch screen on watch entering watch app.
4k00:18Video of beautiful young pregnant woman looking ultrasound of her baby on digital tablet while lying on bed.
4k00:25Phone fitness woman using smart phone app on mobile cell phone after workout running training. Fit female girl living healthy wellness lifestyle on summer beach.
hd00:17Beautiful woman in bedroom lying on the bed working with laptop. Young brunette woman in underwear lies across the white bed sheets on her stomach typing on notebook keyboard. View from above.
Same model in other videos
hd00:12Close Up of Pretty Asian Woman Gently Rubbing Face With Anti Aging Balsam Cream, Skin Care Cosmetic and Beauty Concept
hd00:13Attractive asian female waking up in her bed with smile and stretching her hands, static wide view
hd00:12Back of slim female in swimsuit and summer hat enjoying in stunning view on sea skyline from infinity swimming pool, luxury holiday concept, full frame
4k00:08Pan shot of empty hotel room white out window view with closed curtains on bright daylight to kingsize double bed with white linen duvet. Holidays vacation in beautiful modern white interior design.
4k00:10Young woman wearing a floppy black straw hat sitting in the sun and swinging in a hammock while looking out at the ocean.
hd00:12Backside view of a Pretty young model wearing a swimming suit and hat and sitting inside infinity pool enjoying the city view, hotels rooftop
Related video keywords
addictionaloneappbrowsingcasualcomfortablecommunicationconcentrationconfidantconnectiondecordevicedigitalengagedenjoymentfirfocusinghealthyinteractinglifestylelying downmessagemobilemodernnetworkone persononlinepillowprettyrelaxedsatisfactionsatisfiedsharingsmartphonesmilesmilingsocial mediasocial proofstomachtask orientedtechnologytime wastertitle spacetrendytypingwirelesswomanworkingyoung