All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Beautiful Lady of Lebanon Monument Statue in Harissa, Low Angle Reveal
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083865174
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|155.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|14 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.8 MB
Related video keywords
architectureartbeautifulbeliefbiblicalbluebronzecatholiccatholicismchristianitydaraoundevotionfamoushandharissaholyjouniehladylady of lebanonlandmarklebanonlooking uplow anglemarissamaronitemarymiddlemonumentmotherno peoplenobodypeacepilgrimagepurityreligionrevealsacredsaintsanctuarysculptureshrinesightseeingskyspiritualstatuetourismvirginwhiteworship