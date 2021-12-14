 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

A young, attractive woman pushes back her wet hair as she enjoys the swimming pool.

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083865150
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV219.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.9 MB

Related stock videos

fun friends jumping in swimming pool at luxury hotel resort celebrating summer vacation enjoying sunny day on travel holiday 4k
4k00:12fun friends jumping in swimming pool at luxury hotel resort celebrating summer vacation enjoying sunny day on travel holiday 4k
Outdoor lifestyle portrait of young pretty sexy girl swimming with neon bright swimming mattress at the pool, wearing bikini and sunglasses, view on ocean, relax and having fun on vacation.
hd00:14Outdoor lifestyle portrait of young pretty sexy girl swimming with neon bright swimming mattress at the pool, wearing bikini and sunglasses, view on ocean, relax and having fun on vacation.
Underwater view of happy fun loving group of friends jumping and diving into swimming pool at a pool party in summer sunny day. Slow motion.
hd00:34Underwater view of happy fun loving group of friends jumping and diving into swimming pool at a pool party in summer sunny day. Slow motion.
woman relaxing in swimming pool at luxury hotel spa enjoying beautiful sunset view of ocean mediterranean travel holiday resort 4k
4k00:18woman relaxing in swimming pool at luxury hotel spa enjoying beautiful sunset view of ocean mediterranean travel holiday resort 4k
happy friends running jumping off jetty in lake at sunset having fun splashing in water enjoying freedom sharing summertime adventure
4k00:10happy friends running jumping off jetty in lake at sunset having fun splashing in water enjoying freedom sharing summertime adventure
Young tourist woman jumping out of water with arms up looking at Positano town in background Swimmer girl Celebrating Italian Vacation enjoying European summer holiday travel adventure in Amalfi Italy
4k00:08Young tourist woman jumping out of water with arms up looking at Positano town in background Swimmer girl Celebrating Italian Vacation enjoying European summer holiday travel adventure in Amalfi Italy
Women jumping off boat into ocean two girls jump into clear blue water from sailboat enjoying active lifestyle summer holiday travel vacation adventure
4k00:11Women jumping off boat into ocean two girls jump into clear blue water from sailboat enjoying active lifestyle summer holiday travel vacation adventure
friends swimming in pool splashing playfully enjoying summer vacation having fun celebrating summertime holiday at luxury hotel with ocean view sunset 4k
4k00:06friends swimming in pool splashing playfully enjoying summer vacation having fun celebrating summertime holiday at luxury hotel with ocean view sunset 4k

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Rear view beautiful young girls beach sand off ass slow motion wearing string bikini sexy butt tropical vacation close up shot
4k00:27Rear view beautiful young girls beach sand off ass slow motion wearing string bikini sexy butt tropical vacation close up shot
Athletic women jumping from cliff into sea best friends enjoying European summer holiday travel vacation adventure in Amalfi Coast Italy
4k00:15Athletic women jumping from cliff into sea best friends enjoying European summer holiday travel vacation adventure in Amalfi Coast Italy
Underwater Shot: Fit Beautiful Swimmer doing Laps in Swimming Pool. Professional Female Athlete swims at Great Speed. Ready To Set World Championship Record. Colorful Artistic Stylish Tracking Shot
4k00:15Underwater Shot: Fit Beautiful Swimmer doing Laps in Swimming Pool. Professional Female Athlete swims at Great Speed. Ready To Set World Championship Record. Colorful Artistic Stylish Tracking Shot
Beautiful Young Woman in a Swimsuit Holding Surfboard Walks on the Beach Towards the Sea. Sun Shines on this Gorgeous Girl. Sea is Visible. Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:11Beautiful Young Woman in a Swimsuit Holding Surfboard Walks on the Beach Towards the Sea. Sun Shines on this Gorgeous Girl. Sea is Visible. Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera.
Same model in other videos
Close Up of Pretty Asian Woman Gently Rubbing Face With Anti Aging Balsam Cream, Skin Care Cosmetic and Beauty Concept
hd00:12Close Up of Pretty Asian Woman Gently Rubbing Face With Anti Aging Balsam Cream, Skin Care Cosmetic and Beauty Concept
Attractive asian female waking up in her bed with smile and stretching her hands, static wide view
hd00:13Attractive asian female waking up in her bed with smile and stretching her hands, static wide view
Beautiful Asian Woman Sitting in Rooftop Swimming Pool, City Skyline.
hd00:12Beautiful Asian Woman Sitting in Rooftop Swimming Pool, City Skyline.
Back of slim female in swimsuit and summer hat enjoying in stunning view on sea skyline from infinity swimming pool, luxury holiday concept, full frame
hd00:12Back of slim female in swimsuit and summer hat enjoying in stunning view on sea skyline from infinity swimming pool, luxury holiday concept, full frame
Pan shot of empty hotel room white out window view with closed curtains on bright daylight to kingsize double bed with white linen duvet. Holidays vacation in beautiful modern white interior design.
4k00:08Pan shot of empty hotel room white out window view with closed curtains on bright daylight to kingsize double bed with white linen duvet. Holidays vacation in beautiful modern white interior design.
Young woman wearing a floppy black straw hat sitting in the sun and swinging in a hammock while looking out at the ocean.
4k00:10Young woman wearing a floppy black straw hat sitting in the sun and swinging in a hammock while looking out at the ocean.
Backside view of a Pretty young model wearing a swimming suit and hat and sitting inside infinity pool enjoying the city view, hotels rooftop
hd00:12Backside view of a Pretty young model wearing a swimming suit and hat and sitting inside infinity pool enjoying the city view, hotels rooftop
Asian woman in white bathrobe using her laptop computer sitting on the bed with her legs crossed at Hotel room, she is typing a message on laptop keyboard
hd00:12Asian woman in white bathrobe using her laptop computer sitting on the bed with her legs crossed at Hotel room, she is typing a message on laptop keyboard

Related video keywords