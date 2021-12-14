All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
A Winemaker walks among his Vineyard Rows on a sunny winter day - static
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083865147
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|66.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|32.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:17White grapes hanging from lush green vine on vineyard background before harvest. Organic bio food, nature and fine wine handmade concept
Same model in other videos
4k00:14A Winemaker is checking his vineyard vine in the French Rhone valley - static coming closer to camera
Related video keywords
agriculturalagriculturealcoholautumnbeautifulblue skybordeauxburgundycornascountrysideculturedormantdrinkfallfarmlandfieldfoodfrancefrenchgrapehillindustryitalyleaflessmannapanatureone personorganicrhone valleyrockrockysaint perayspringsunnyterraceterroirvinevineyardviniculturevintageviticulturewinewinemakerwinemakingwinerywinterwireworker