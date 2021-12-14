All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
soursop fruit on tree closeup farm
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083865120
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|40.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:21Green fresh tropical fruit Soursop or Annona muricata or Sirsak, still hanging on the tree on the island of Zanzibar, Tanzania, East Africa, close up
hd00:10TAGAYTAY, PHILIPPINES - JANUARY 15 - Customers shop for fruit and vegetables at a roadside stand on January 15, 2014.