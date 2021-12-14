 
0

Stock video

Playing in the snow throwing a Snowball! Snowball fight

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083864943
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP477.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV27.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.5 MB

