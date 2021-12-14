All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
A beautiful woman in a resort swimming pool raises her arms in greeting the morning.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083864919
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|268.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP: Unrecognizable young girl caressing water with soft hands and sliding with fingers on its surface on sunny summer day. Enjoying and relaxing in infinity pool at luxury resort
4k00:25Close up of an young woman is enjoying and having relax in an indoor illuminated with night lights swimming pool in a luxury wellness center.
4k00:26People holding Glass of Wine, Making a toast over Sunset sky. Birthday. Friends drinking White Wine, toasting. Clink. Party outdoors. Enjoying time together. Slow motion 240 fps 4K UHD video
4k00:32Beautiful young blonde woman at luxury hotel resort celebrating summer vacation. Aerial view of sand beach. Girl enjoying sunny day on travel holiday. Perfect for summer background. Tropical beach.
4k00:37Slow motion - Beautiful shot of a woman in a long flow dress walking by the poolside and splashing water with her foot at colorful sunset. Girl leaning on the railing to enjoy the view at end of clip
4k00:16Big crowd of friends having fun at sunset sea beach. Beach vacations concept. Beauty and joyful teenager friends having fun, dancing, spraying over summer sunset. Beach party. Sun flare. Slow motion
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:16Following Shot of Three Young People Running From Hotel Room and Jumping into Small Swimming Pool. Room Has Sea View and Palms Growing in the Yard. Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:10Three Young People Run out From Hotel Room and Jump into Small Swimming Pool with Splash. Teenagers Having Fun in Slow Motion. Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:14Following Back View Shot of a Beautiful Young Blonde Woman Wearing a Dress Walking Through Lush Green Forest on the Exotic Tropical Islands. Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera.
Same model in other videos
hd00:12Close Up of Pretty Asian Woman Gently Rubbing Face With Anti Aging Balsam Cream, Skin Care Cosmetic and Beauty Concept
hd00:13Attractive asian female waking up in her bed with smile and stretching her hands, static wide view
hd00:12Back of slim female in swimsuit and summer hat enjoying in stunning view on sea skyline from infinity swimming pool, luxury holiday concept, full frame
4k00:08Pan shot of empty hotel room white out window view with closed curtains on bright daylight to kingsize double bed with white linen duvet. Holidays vacation in beautiful modern white interior design.
4k00:10Young woman wearing a floppy black straw hat sitting in the sun and swinging in a hammock while looking out at the ocean.
hd00:12Backside view of a Pretty young model wearing a swimming suit and hat and sitting inside infinity pool enjoying the city view, hotels rooftop
Related video keywords
architecturebackgroundbeautifulbeautybuildingcity lifecityscapecityviewclose-upexcitedfacefithappyhealthyholidayhotel pooljoyfulleisurelifestylelocationluxuriousluxurymetropolismodernparadiseplayfulplayingprivaterecreationrelaxrelaxationresortrooftopskylineskyscraperskyscrapersslpashingswimweartraveltravel destinationurbanurban skylinevacationvacationswaterwomanyoung