All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
4k Germany flag on the Rhine river
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083864916
Video clip length: 00:31FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|173.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|26.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:16North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, January, 2019: Earth Zoom from Borussia Stadium, Signal Iduna Park
4k00:12Camera slides past the Kreuzblume sculpture with the facade of Cologne Cathedral, Germany, behind.
4k00:10Camera slides past the Kreuzblume sculpture with the facade of Cologne Cathedral, Germany, behind.
4k00:20Cochem, Rhineland-Palatinate / Germany - 05.22.2020: Cochem and the river Moselle on a sunny May day. In the background on a hill the Reichsburg Cochem. Travel after corona quarantine.
Related video keywords
ancientarchitecturebluebridgebuildingcastlecityeuropefamousflagforestfortifiedgermangerman flaggermanyhistoriclandmarklandscapemedievalmonumentmountainnatureoldoutdoorpicturesquerhinerhine riverrhinelandrhineland-palatinateriverromanticshoreshorelinesiteskystonetourismtowertowntravelunescovalleyviewvillagevineyardwater