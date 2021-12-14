All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Photography in the Snow Covered Mountains. Amazing scenery in a light snow dusting.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083864910
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|114.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|40.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:30Global Warming and Climate Change - Giant Iceberg from melting glacier in Ilulissat, Greenland. Aerial drone of arctic nature landscape famous for being heavily affected by global warming.
4k00:07Iceberg and ice from glacier in arctic nature landscape on Greenland. Aerial video drone footage of icebergs in Ilulissat icefjord. Affected by climate change and global warming.
hd00:13Young woman on a winter vacation takes a selfie surrounded by snowy landscape. Woman travelling in Canada during Christmas season takes a video selfie. Slow motion
4k00:25Icebergs drone aerial video top view - Climate Change and Global Warming - Icebergs from melting glacier in icefjord in Ilulissat, Greenland. Arctic nature ice landscape in Unesco World Heritage Site.
4k00:20Drone video of Iceberg and ice from glacier in arctic nature landscape on Greenland. Aerial video drone photo of icebergs in Ilulissat icefjord. Affected by climate change and global warming.
hd00:14Aerial view of Katmai national Park and Reserve wild Geese flying in remote wilderness mountain region Alaska USA
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
60pa7s3actoradventureadventureraerialattractivebackpackbeautifulblizzardcameracanyoncinematiccloudycoldcoloradocolorado national monumentcommercialdullexploringfreezingfrigidgood lookinggrand junctionmalemanmodelmoodynational monumentnationalparknpsphonephotographypicturesred rockrocksslow motionsmoothsnowsnowingstunning