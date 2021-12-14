All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Pelicans swimming in the water with seagulls flying overhead
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083864904
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|171.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|16.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:21Funny frog dives into the water, blinks his eyes, sticks out his tongue. Pelican catches a frog, but it strikes a bolt of lightning. The crocodile swims and swallows a frog. Animated cartoon.
4k00:12tracking shot of an australian pelican swimming downstream on the murray river at big bend in south australia
Related video keywords
animalaquaticattitudebackgroundbeachbeakbeautifulbirdbird lifebirdscatchingcreaturecreekfaunafeatherfishfoodfriendsgatheringgreatgroupgroup of birdsnatureneckoceanonocrotalusornithologyoutdoorpelecanidaepelecanuspelecanus onocrotaluspelicanpelicansportraitquietsandswimmingwater rippleswater swimmingwhitewildwildernesswildlifewingwings