All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Drone flying in a MTB race in the mountain
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083864847
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|126.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|67.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|13.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:18Ukraine, Kharkov, November 10, 2019. Metalist Stadium, Football stadium from a height of 4k video from a drone.DJI Mavic 2 Pro
4k00:11Aerial Top Down View of Soccer Field and Two Professional Teams Playing. Kick off Start of the Energetic Match on International Championship
4k00:24Aerial - Epic shot of a man hiking on the edge of the mountain as a silhouette in beautiful sunset (edited version)
4k00:24Aerial - Epic shot of a man hiking on the edge of the mountain as a silhouette in colorful sunset (edited version)
4k00:18Drone is flying along an athletic man pedalling an MTB E-bike up a steep grassy hill. Beautiful view of the mountains at sunrise/sunset with sun flare. Alone in nature, thinking about life.
hd00:08Aerial football match start. Beginning of game. Aerial shot Two teams playing ball in football outdoors, top view. Football game outdoors, green field with markings, players running around with a ball
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:28People are playing basketball on court. Aerial vertical top view. Drone is spinning around and flying up.
4k00:12Ice Hockey Rink Arena Game Start: Two Players Brutal Face off, Referee Drops the Puck, Leading with Masterful Dribble Player Scores Goal when Goalie Misses the Puck. Aerial Drone High Angle Shot
4k00:10Aerial Shot of Three Beautiful Fit Women Doing Morning Yoga on a White Sailing Catamaran Boat. Peaceful Sea with Rising Sun and Calm Sea. Shot on Phantom 4K UHD Camera.