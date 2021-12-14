 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Drone flying in a MTB race in the mountain

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083864847
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4126.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV67.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV13.3 MB

Related stock videos

Ukraine, Kharkov, November 10, 2019. Metalist Stadium, Football stadium from a height of 4k video from a drone.DJI Mavic 2 Pro
4k00:18Ukraine, Kharkov, November 10, 2019. Metalist Stadium, Football stadium from a height of 4k video from a drone.DJI Mavic 2 Pro
Aerial Top Down View of Soccer Field and Two Professional Teams Playing. Kick off Start of the Energetic Match on International Championship
4k00:11Aerial Top Down View of Soccer Field and Two Professional Teams Playing. Kick off Start of the Energetic Match on International Championship
Aerial - Epic shot of a man hiking on the edge of the mountain as a silhouette in beautiful sunset (edited version)
4k00:24Aerial - Epic shot of a man hiking on the edge of the mountain as a silhouette in beautiful sunset (edited version)
Aerial - Epic shot of a man hiking on the edge of the mountain as a silhouette in colorful sunset (edited version)
4k00:24Aerial - Epic shot of a man hiking on the edge of the mountain as a silhouette in colorful sunset (edited version)
Overhead Aerial Shot of Man in Kayak on Raging River with Rapids
4k00:15Overhead Aerial Shot of Man in Kayak on Raging River with Rapids
Drone is flying along an athletic man pedalling an MTB E-bike up a steep grassy hill. Beautiful view of the mountains at sunrise/sunset with sun flare. Alone in nature, thinking about life.
4k00:18Drone is flying along an athletic man pedalling an MTB E-bike up a steep grassy hill. Beautiful view of the mountains at sunrise/sunset with sun flare. Alone in nature, thinking about life.
Aerial football match start. Beginning of game. Aerial shot Two teams playing ball in football outdoors, top view. Football game outdoors, green field with markings, players running around with a ball
hd00:08Aerial football match start. Beginning of game. Aerial shot Two teams playing ball in football outdoors, top view. Football game outdoors, green field with markings, players running around with a ball
Aerial - Epic shot of a man hiking on the edge of the mountain as a silhouette in colorful sunset (edited version)
hd00:24Aerial - Epic shot of a man hiking on the edge of the mountain as a silhouette in colorful sunset (edited version)

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

People are playing basketball on court. Aerial vertical top view. Drone is spinning around and flying up.
4k00:28People are playing basketball on court. Aerial vertical top view. Drone is spinning around and flying up.
Ice Hockey Rink Arena Game Start: Two Players Brutal Face off, Referee Drops the Puck, Leading with Masterful Dribble Player Scores Goal when Goalie Misses the Puck. Aerial Drone High Angle Shot
4k00:12Ice Hockey Rink Arena Game Start: Two Players Brutal Face off, Referee Drops the Puck, Leading with Masterful Dribble Player Scores Goal when Goalie Misses the Puck. Aerial Drone High Angle Shot
Aerial Shot of Three Beautiful Fit Women Doing Morning Yoga on a White Sailing Catamaran Boat. Peaceful Sea with Rising Sun and Calm Sea. Shot on Phantom 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:10Aerial Shot of Three Beautiful Fit Women Doing Morning Yoga on a White Sailing Catamaran Boat. Peaceful Sea with Rising Sun and Calm Sea. Shot on Phantom 4K UHD Camera.
Top View Ice Hockey Rink Arena: Professional Forward Player Masterfully Dribbles, Breaks Defense, Hitting Puck with Stick Scores Goal, Goalie Missed it. Flying Aerial Drone Shot
4k00:06Top View Ice Hockey Rink Arena: Professional Forward Player Masterfully Dribbles, Breaks Defense, Hitting Puck with Stick Scores Goal, Goalie Missed it. Flying Aerial Drone Shot

Related video keywords