 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Woman walks to Three umbrellas beach in Kefalonia, Greece

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083864805
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV814.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV43.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV8.6 MB

Related stock videos

Tourists couple having fun riding retro scooter by the sea on summer holidays in Europe
4k00:06Tourists couple having fun riding retro scooter by the sea on summer holidays in Europe
Young tourists couple having fun riding scooter and doing sightseeing on European island
4k00:07Young tourists couple having fun riding scooter and doing sightseeing on European island
Young tourists couple having fun riding retro scooter in old European village by the sea
4k00:11Young tourists couple having fun riding retro scooter in old European village by the sea
Young woman at Navagio Beach Shipwreck in Zante., taking pictures with vintage camera. Lagoon of Zakynthos island, Ionian Sea, Greece
4k00:22Young woman at Navagio Beach Shipwreck in Zante., taking pictures with vintage camera. Lagoon of Zakynthos island, Ionian Sea, Greece
Sunset Timelapse in Greece with Boat on Beach
4k00:27Sunset Timelapse in Greece with Boat on Beach
Happy woman walking along a coastline near to the windmill.Slow motion, high speed camera.Copy space
hd00:22Happy woman walking along a coastline near to the windmill.Slow motion, high speed camera.Copy space
Woman relax on the beach, Taormina, Sicily
hd00:29Woman relax on the beach, Taormina, Sicily
Santorini Oia, Greece - Beautiful View Of White Typical Domes On Greek Island
hd00:08Santorini Oia, Greece - Beautiful View Of White Typical Domes On Greek Island
Same model in other videos
Woman lying on a sun lounger in Three Umbrellas, Greece. Top view
4k00:16Woman lying on a sun lounger in Three Umbrellas, Greece. Top view
Blonde woman walks out of seaside. Holiday concept, aerial view
4k00:12Blonde woman walks out of seaside. Holiday concept, aerial view
Woman lying on a sun lounger in Three Umbrellas, Greece. Aerial view
4k00:10Woman lying on a sun lounger in Three Umbrellas, Greece. Aerial view
Relaxation concept: aerial view of a woman walking in the sea. Three umbrellas
4k00:31Relaxation concept: aerial view of a woman walking in the sea. Three umbrellas
Woman lying on a sun lounger . Top view from drone. Aerial view
4k00:22Woman lying on a sun lounger . Top view from drone. Aerial view
Greek woman with flag on Plakaki beach cliff. Aerial view
4k00:10Greek woman with flag on Plakaki beach cliff. Aerial view
Blonde girl walking on Plakaki coastline. Aerial view of Zakynthos Zante in Greece
4k00:18Blonde girl walking on Plakaki coastline. Aerial view of Zakynthos Zante in Greece
Scenic Klima village with sirmata - traditional fishermen's houses, Milos island, Cyclades, Greece.
4k00:06Scenic Klima village with sirmata - traditional fishermen's houses, Milos island, Cyclades, Greece.

Related video keywords