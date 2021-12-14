All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
A Close-up of a beautiful woman in a swimming pool brushes back her wet hair from her face.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083864802
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|324.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.5 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:09Close up of hands of young woman squeezing blue towel after swimming on the beach of Bali island. Female traveler with bracelet and ring holding terry-cloth and pressing it with sea in the background.
hd00:07Senior woman's hands cleaning vintage eyeglasses by microfibre cleaning cloths, In bokeh blue swimming pool background, Close up & Macro shot, Selective focus, Optical concept
hd00:14Feminine Asian woman squeeze water out of hair while bathing in a swimming pool, she is in water up to the neck and touching her wet hair, face close-up, Dominican Republic
Same model in other videos
hd00:12Close Up of Pretty Asian Woman Gently Rubbing Face With Anti Aging Balsam Cream, Skin Care Cosmetic and Beauty Concept
hd00:13Attractive asian female waking up in her bed with smile and stretching her hands, static wide view
hd00:12Back of slim female in swimsuit and summer hat enjoying in stunning view on sea skyline from infinity swimming pool, luxury holiday concept, full frame
4k00:08Pan shot of empty hotel room white out window view with closed curtains on bright daylight to kingsize double bed with white linen duvet. Holidays vacation in beautiful modern white interior design.
4k00:10Young woman wearing a floppy black straw hat sitting in the sun and swinging in a hammock while looking out at the ocean.
hd00:12Backside view of a Pretty young model wearing a swimming suit and hat and sitting inside infinity pool enjoying the city view, hotels rooftop
Related video keywords
alluringattractivebeautifulbeautyclose-upcommunicationdestinationdipemergingexclusivefashionfashionablefemalegirlglamourhappyhealthhealthyholidayhotelinfinityladyleisurelifestyleluxurymodernnon verbalpamperedparadisepeacefulpoolpushing backreflectionrelaxrelaxationresortresort lifesexyslick backsmileswimswimmingtraveltrendytropicalvacationwet hairwomanyoung