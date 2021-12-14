All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
A woman sitting on a couch surrounded by colorful shopping bags inputs her credit card number into her laptop ten reacts in joy.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083864757
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|252.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:17Smiling young woman customer holding credit card and smartphone sitting on couch at home. Happy female shopper using instant easy mobile payments making purchase in online store. E-banking app service
4k00:18Two freelancers work remotely using gadgets. Bloggers are working on a new post. Young Owner People Start up for Business Online, SME.
hd00:17Smiling hipster girl talking and waving hand hello during online video call via laptop computer, sitting in coffee shop. Cheerful business woman having conference in internet via portable notebook
4k00:17Asia freelance business women casual wear using tablet working call video conference with customer in workplace in living room at home. Happy young Asian girl relax sitting on desk do job in internet.
4k00:25Colleagues and clients talking strategy with laptop and tablet.Group of multiethnic people having informal business team meeting in restaurant lounge.Teamwork,corporate,diversity and social concepts
4k00:13Rotation view happy young woman sitting on the floor near couch holding phone smiling enjoying using mobile apps for shopping having fun playing games chatting in social media at home slow motion
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:10In the Office Businesswoman sits at Her Desk, Browsing Online Retail Clothing Web Page. Her Coworker Works at His Desk. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:08Vertical Screen: Young Successful Black Project Manager Dances and Smiles While Sitting at Her Desk. Beautiful Female Specialist Works Creative Office, Celebrates Successful e-Commerce Project
4k00:09Young Successful Businesswoman Sitting at Desk Working on Laptop Computer in City Office. Talented Top Manager Doing Data Analysis, Growth Statistics for e-Commerce Project. Over Shoulder
Same model in other videos
hd00:12Close Up of Pretty Asian Woman Gently Rubbing Face With Anti Aging Balsam Cream, Skin Care Cosmetic and Beauty Concept
hd00:13Attractive asian female waking up in her bed with smile and stretching her hands, static wide view
hd00:12Back of slim female in swimsuit and summer hat enjoying in stunning view on sea skyline from infinity swimming pool, luxury holiday concept, full frame
4k00:08Pan shot of empty hotel room white out window view with closed curtains on bright daylight to kingsize double bed with white linen duvet. Holidays vacation in beautiful modern white interior design.
4k00:10Young woman wearing a floppy black straw hat sitting in the sun and swinging in a hammock while looking out at the ocean.
hd00:12Backside view of a Pretty young model wearing a swimming suit and hat and sitting inside infinity pool enjoying the city view, hotels rooftop
Related video keywords
approvedattractivebeautifulbusinessbuyingcolorful shopping bagscomfycommerceconnectedconnectioncredit cardculturedata inpute-commerceecommerceenjoyfemalegadgethappyhealthyhotel roominputjust in time inventorykick backlaptopleisurelifestyleme timemodernonlinepeacefulrelaxedrestfulretail therapyshoppershoppingsittingsmartsmilestylesuccessfultechnologytriumphtypingwomanworkingyoung