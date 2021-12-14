All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Japanese Maple (Acer palmatum) branches with vibrant multicolor foliage covering sky - look up static
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083864754
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|187.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|74 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|14.6 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:13Colorful Autumn in Mount Fuji, Japan - Lake Kawaguchiko is one of the best places in Japan to enjoy Mount Fuji scenery of maple leaves changing color giving image of those leaves framing Mount Fuji.
hd00:24Japanese green Maple tree sun flare wind coloured leafs deciduous Koch Sanso garden no people nature travel woodland Kyoto Japan
4k00:12Colorful Autumn in Mount Fuji, Japan - Lake Kawaguchiko is one of the best places in Japan to enjoy Mount Fuji scenery of maple leaves changing color giving image of those leaves framing Mount Fuji.
hd00:15Japanese Maple tree wind green coloured leafs Koch Sanso garden by Arashiyama Park and Sagano Bamboo grove Kyoto Japan
Related video keywords
abstractaceracer palmatumasiabotanicalbotanybranchbrightchangingcolourfulcolourscoveringdeciduousdefocusedelementfoliageforestgardengreenidyllicjapanjapanesejapanese maplekoreakoreanleafmaplenaturenovemberoctoberorangeoutdooroverpalmatumparkpatternpeaceplantquietredseasonsouth koreasunlightsunlittranquiltreevibrant colorvivid