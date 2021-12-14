All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Riding through the Florida Everglades mangroves on airboat Portrait vertical POV USA
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083864718
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|92.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|11.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:21Aerial over Mangrove Wetlands and estuary in Key Largo. In the background is highway 1. Florida, USA
Related video keywords
airboatamericaamericanbeautifulboatbrinecoastcoastalecosystemenvironmentevergladeseverglades national parkfloridaforestfreshgreenlandscapeleavesmangrovemangrovesnaturalnatureoceanoutdoorpassengerplantpoint of viewportraitpovriderootssaltsceneryseashallowshoresummerswamptourismtransporttransportationtraveltreetropicalusavacationverticalwaterwetland