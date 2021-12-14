 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Flipping organic chicken breasts on the barbeque grill with tongs - isolated slow motion

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083864589
Video clip length: 00:37FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV220.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV53.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV10.6 MB

Related stock videos

Cooking of chicken breast in frying pan. grilled chicken breast
4k00:19Cooking of chicken breast in frying pan. grilled chicken breast
Slow motion: chef holding tongs and making mexican taco with meat at summer local food market - close up view. Outdoor cooking, gastronomy, cookery, street food concept
hd00:56Slow motion: chef holding tongs and making mexican taco with meat at summer local food market - close up view. Outdoor cooking, gastronomy, cookery, street food concept
Chicken legs and wings baked and fried with French fries on a wooden plate from fast food isolated on black background
4k00:11Chicken legs and wings baked and fried with French fries on a wooden plate from fast food isolated on black background
Professional Chef Preparing Omelet
4k00:08Professional Chef Preparing Omelet
A woman sprinkles paprika on a chicken breast - closeup
4k00:14A woman sprinkles paprika on a chicken breast - closeup
Organic chicken breasts grilling on the BBQ - turning them with tongs as they cook in slow motion
4k00:47Organic chicken breasts grilling on the BBQ - turning them with tongs as they cook in slow motion
This delicious close up video shows chicken thigh meat cooking in a hot cast iron pan and being flipped over with chef tongs.
4k00:07This delicious close up video shows chicken thigh meat cooking in a hot cast iron pan and being flipped over with chef tongs.
Close-up of Black Frying Pan. Chicken Breast Sliced. Fried in Oil. Using Tongs, Chef Flips Pieces to Non-Roasted Side. Golden Crust on Meat. Homemade Dish. Meat for an Ambulance. Junk food. Fast food
4k00:34Close-up of Black Frying Pan. Chicken Breast Sliced. Fried in Oil. Using Tongs, Chef Flips Pieces to Non-Roasted Side. Golden Crust on Meat. Homemade Dish. Meat for an Ambulance. Junk food. Fast food

Related video keywords