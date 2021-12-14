 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Nacho pile of corn tortilla chips slathered with queso cheese sauce pulled pork and pico de gallo salsa, close up slider 4K

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083864553
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.1 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV23.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.6 MB

Related stock videos

Nachos piled high with queso cheese pulled pork carnitas and salsa, slider 4K
4k00:07Nachos piled high with queso cheese pulled pork carnitas and salsa, slider 4K

Related video keywords