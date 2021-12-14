 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Woman undess for winter swimming in cold water in frozen lake ice hole

S

By StockFactoryPro

  • Stock footage ID: 1083864466
Video clip length: 00:26FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV2.3 GB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV58.6 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV11.6 MB

Related stock videos

Back view of beautiful naked woman bathing and relaxing in Hot Springs. Peace and quiet
hd00:11Back view of beautiful naked woman bathing and relaxing in Hot Springs. Peace and quiet
Peace of mind. Enjoying the moment. Harmony with nature. A DAY OUT TO THE SPA IN THE WINTER. Traveling Pretty young lady relaxing in mountains valley. Enjoy in pool at Winter day
hd00:31Peace of mind. Enjoying the moment. Harmony with nature. A DAY OUT TO THE SPA IN THE WINTER. Traveling Pretty young lady relaxing in mountains valley. Enjoy in pool at Winter day
Vacation Travel Concept Video. Woman Relaxing in Swimming Pool. Legs
4k00:08Vacation Travel Concept Video. Woman Relaxing in Swimming Pool. Legs
Young pretty Girl enjoying the hot steam spa while relaxing in open pool at Snowy Winter day
hd00:14Young pretty Girl enjoying the hot steam spa while relaxing in open pool at Snowy Winter day
The girl is swimming in the hotel’s outdoor swimming pool amidst the beautiful landscape of the mountains
4k00:42The girl is swimming in the hotel’s outdoor swimming pool amidst the beautiful landscape of the mountains
Back view of young girl in open hot thermal swimming pool. Traveling Pretty young lady relaxing in mountains valley. Enjoy in pool at Winter day
hd00:17Back view of young girl in open hot thermal swimming pool. Traveling Pretty young lady relaxing in mountains valley. Enjoy in pool at Winter day
Funny mother and child jumping in swimming pool wear Christmas hats. Koh Samui, Thailand. 1920x1080
hd00:13Funny mother and child jumping in swimming pool wear Christmas hats. Koh Samui, Thailand. 1920x1080
Fisherman in warm coverall sit near ice hole and woman swims at winter day
hd00:13Fisherman in warm coverall sit near ice hole and woman swims at winter day
Same model in other videos
Woman walking in deep snow in nature on sunny winter day slow motion
4k00:11Woman walking in deep snow in nature on sunny winter day slow motion
Woman walking in deep snow in nature on sunny winter day slow motion
4k00:11Woman walking in deep snow in nature on sunny winter day slow motion
Woman undess for winter swimming in cold water in frozen lake ice hole
4k00:06Woman undess for winter swimming in cold water in frozen lake ice hole
Woman practice yoga pose in snowy winter forest nature landscape
4k00:15Woman practice yoga pose in snowy winter forest nature landscape
Woman practice yoga pose in snowy winter forest nature landscape
4k00:16Woman practice yoga pose in snowy winter forest nature landscape
Woman throw hot boiling water in cold air in winter boiling water challenge
4k00:14Woman throw hot boiling water in cold air in winter boiling water challenge
Winter ice hole swimming woman in ice cold water in frozen lake
4k00:13Winter ice hole swimming woman in ice cold water in frozen lake
Woman practice yoga in snowy winter forest nature near flowing river
4k00:23Woman practice yoga in snowy winter forest nature near flowing river

Related video keywords