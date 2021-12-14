 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Resplendent Quetzal (Pharomachrus mocinno) male front view perched on branch, San Gerardo Costa Rica

A

By AndreAnita

  • Stock footage ID: 1083863992
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV830.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV28.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.6 MB

Related stock videos

Male of Resplendent quetzal (Pharomachrus mocinno) sits on the branch in the humid forest of Monteverde National Park. Costa Rica
4k00:43Male of Resplendent quetzal (Pharomachrus mocinno) sits on the branch in the humid forest of Monteverde National Park. Costa Rica
Male of Resplendent quetzal (Pharomachrus mocinno) sits on the branch in the humid forest of Monteverde National Park. Costa Rica
4k00:52Male of Resplendent quetzal (Pharomachrus mocinno) sits on the branch in the humid forest of Monteverde National Park. Costa Rica
Male of Resplendent quetzal (Pharomachrus mocinno) sits on the branch in the humid forest of Monteverde National Park and clean its beak. Costa Rica
4k00:15Male of Resplendent quetzal (Pharomachrus mocinno) sits on the branch in the humid forest of Monteverde National Park and clean its beak. Costa Rica
Male of Resplendent quetzal (Pharomachrus mocinno) sits on the branch in the humid forest of Monteverde National Park. Costa Rica
4k00:30Male of Resplendent quetzal (Pharomachrus mocinno) sits on the branch in the humid forest of Monteverde National Park. Costa Rica
Male of Resplendent quetzal (Pharomachrus mocinno) sits on the branch in the humid forest of Monteverde National Park. Costa Rica
4k00:09Male of Resplendent quetzal (Pharomachrus mocinno) sits on the branch in the humid forest of Monteverde National Park. Costa Rica
Male of Resplendent quetzal (Pharomachrus mocinno) sits on the branch in the humid forest of Monteverde National Park. Costa Rica
4k00:08Male of Resplendent quetzal (Pharomachrus mocinno) sits on the branch in the humid forest of Monteverde National Park. Costa Rica
Male of Resplendent quetzal (Pharomachrus mocinno) sits on the branch in the humid forest of Monteverde National Park. Costa Rica
4k00:16Male of Resplendent quetzal (Pharomachrus mocinno) sits on the branch in the humid forest of Monteverde National Park. Costa Rica
Male of Resplendent quetzal (Pharomachrus mocinno) goes from the nest
4k00:09Male of Resplendent quetzal (Pharomachrus mocinno) goes from the nest

Related video keywords