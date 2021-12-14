 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Aerial view floating solar cell power plant with solar cell generate the electric on the lake, Floating solar panels and cell platform on the water ecological energy, Alternative renewable energy.

A

By Avigator Fortuner

  • Stock footage ID: 1083863914
Video clip length: 00:47FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV3 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV98.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV19.5 MB

Related stock videos

Technician and investor Using Infrared Drone Technology to Inspect Solar Panels and Wind Turbines in Solar cell Farm, Solar cells will be an important renewable energy of the future.
4k00:30Technician and investor Using Infrared Drone Technology to Inspect Solar Panels and Wind Turbines in Solar cell Farm, Solar cells will be an important renewable energy of the future.
Beautiful Sunset Over Solar Panel Farm Aerial Drone Footage Ecology Power Conservation Concept
4k00:14Beautiful Sunset Over Solar Panel Farm Aerial Drone Footage Ecology Power Conservation Concept
Hydrogen h2 renewable offshore energy production - hydrogen gas for clean electricity solar and windturbine facility. 3d rendering.
4k00:06Hydrogen h2 renewable offshore energy production - hydrogen gas for clean electricity solar and windturbine facility. 3d rendering.
Hydrogen renewable energy production - hydrogen gas for clean electricity solar and windturbine facility. 3d rendering.
4k00:05Hydrogen renewable energy production - hydrogen gas for clean electricity solar and windturbine facility. 3d rendering.
Technician and investor walking in Solar cell Farm through field of solar panels checking the panels at solar energy installation.Solar cells will be an important renewable energy of the future.
4k00:22Technician and investor walking in Solar cell Farm through field of solar panels checking the panels at solar energy installation.Solar cells will be an important renewable energy of the future.
Solar panel field construction project.
4k01:00Solar panel field construction project.
Hydrogen renewable energy production - hydrogen gas for clean electricity solar and windturbine facility. 3d rendering.
4k00:05Hydrogen renewable energy production - hydrogen gas for clean electricity solar and windturbine facility. 3d rendering.
Aerial view of Solar Panels Farm with animation graphics of flowing energy lines. Drone flight fly over solar cell panels field. Renewable Alternative Green Energy Concept. Future city technology
4k00:12Aerial view of Solar Panels Farm with animation graphics of flowing energy lines. Drone flight fly over solar cell panels field. Renewable Alternative Green Energy Concept. Future city technology

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial shot of maintenance assistance technical worker in uniform is smiling satisfied of his work after checking operation and efficiency performance photovoltaic solar panels on roof at sunset.
4k00:26Aerial shot of maintenance assistance technical worker in uniform is smiling satisfied of his work after checking operation and efficiency performance photovoltaic solar panels on roof at sunset.

Related video keywords