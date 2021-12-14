All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
cute baby toddler girl is sleeping on rear setas of vehicle during the travel. Carefree childhood watching dreams on road in the car
A
By AndreevArts
- Stock footage ID: 1083863836
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|662 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|12.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|2.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:20Baby travelling in a Car seat in the back of a vehicle. This child is safely strapped in witha seatbelt on. Slow motion
hd00:15African American bald dad checking belts on child car seat. Focused young father protecting in case of emergency. Safety and transportation concept
4k00:25safe ride, loving father puts his little cute male child in back seat in baby car seat and fasten safety belts during a joint trip with kid in ca
4k00:26baby boy in the children's car seat in the car. Kid smiles, laughs and waves his hands happily.
Same model in other videos
4k00:14Children playing with toys in kids bedroom with wooden railway road. Brother and sister constructing bridge. Carefree childhood happy boy and girl spending time together in home
4k00:08Young woman wearing face protection mask shopping new clothes during discounts. Concept of buying during covid-19 pandemic and social distancing.
4k00:20Happy children comes down the high dragon swing slide and runs to repeat again with his sister on summer sunny day. Carefree childhood in public park family togetherness with on kids playground
4k00:18Middle aged adult woman with her granddaughter sitting on green grass and using smartphones. Concept of family togetherness with modern addiction from technology and mobile phones.
4k00:15Cute toddler blonde hair girl is sleeping in living room with black cat. Carefree childhood with domestic pets.
4k00:14Young woman mother holding toddler baby girl wearing face protection mask shopping new clothes during discounts. Concept of buying during covid-19 pandemic and social distancing.
4k00:20Young attractive woman hanging up wet clean laundry with little toddler girl in terrace outdoors. Daughter helps to mother with chores at home