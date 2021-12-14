 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Dj mixing sound music in house recording studio - Youth deejay lifestyle entertainment concept

A

By AlessandroBiascioli

  • Stock footage ID: 1083863710
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP417.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.2 MB

Related stock videos

Happy cool African American woman wearing headphones dancing alone on street. Smiling young mixed race lady hipster listening music standing in city outdoors, feeling free and funky.
4k00:09Happy cool African American woman wearing headphones dancing alone on street. Smiling young mixed race lady hipster listening music standing in city outdoors, feeling free and funky.
Amazing Close Up of DJ Hands Mixing and Scratching Music on Vinyl Plate using Professional Turntable Deck in Night Club at Disco Party. 4K Static Background Blurred Footage
4k00:19Amazing Close Up of DJ Hands Mixing and Scratching Music on Vinyl Plate using Professional Turntable Deck in Night Club at Disco Party. 4K Static Background Blurred Footage
Stock Footage video Live performance concert elements, including mixing console, stage lights, and speakers and guitar player.
hd00:14Stock Footage video Live performance concert elements, including mixing console, stage lights, and speakers and guitar player.
Soundboard Pads On TV Station.Sound Designer Used Digital Audio Mixer In Production Studio.Sound Engineer Moving Sliders In Radio Station.Engineer Press Key Buttons On Control Desk Recording Studio
4k00:06Soundboard Pads On TV Station.Sound Designer Used Digital Audio Mixer In Production Studio.Sound Engineer Moving Sliders In Radio Station.Engineer Press Key Buttons On Control Desk Recording Studio
A professional male producer and young african female singer are happy with results of recording a new song and are celebrating a future success in a music studio with colorful lights on a background
4k00:24A professional male producer and young african female singer are happy with results of recording a new song and are celebrating a future success in a music studio with colorful lights on a background
DJ Spinning, Mixing, and Scratching in a Night Club, Hands of dj tweak various track controls on dj's deck, strobe lights and fog, selective focus, close up. Dj Music club life concept
hd00:17DJ Spinning, Mixing, and Scratching in a Night Club, Hands of dj tweak various track controls on dj's deck, strobe lights and fog, selective focus, close up. Dj Music club life concept
Back view of professional male producer with headphones is recording a new song with young african female singer in a music studio.
4k00:26Back view of professional male producer with headphones is recording a new song with young african female singer in a music studio.
Male hands playing on piano electronic keyboard. Fingers tapping drum pads midi controller. Musician producing song at home recording studio. Sound maker create music melody. Online education. Closeup
4k00:14Male hands playing on piano electronic keyboard. Fingers tapping drum pads midi controller. Musician producing song at home recording studio. Sound maker create music melody. Online education. Closeup
Same model in other videos
Happy Afro man having fun listening to music with vintage boombox stereo in tropical place during summer vacations
hd00:16Happy Afro man having fun listening to music with vintage boombox stereo in tropical place during summer vacations
Happy Afro man having fun listening to music with wireless headphones and vintage boombox on the beach during summer time
4k00:08Happy Afro man having fun listening to music with wireless headphones and vintage boombox on the beach during summer time
Young happy people playing music with dj mixer and guitar in house studio while streaming on social network with mobile smartphone - Youth musician entertainment concept
hd00:16Young happy people playing music with dj mixer and guitar in house studio while streaming on social network with mobile smartphone - Youth musician entertainment concept
Young happy people playing music with dj mixer and drum in house studio - Youth musician entertainment concept
hd00:18Young happy people playing music with dj mixer and drum in house studio - Youth musician entertainment concept
Young Afro Latin man having fun dancing while listening music with headphones and vintage boombox during summer vacations
hd00:14Young Afro Latin man having fun dancing while listening music with headphones and vintage boombox during summer vacations
African man having fun with a skateboard on the road
hd00:12African man having fun with a skateboard on the road
Young Afro man working in music recording studio - Male audio engineer mixing a sound in production house
hd00:12Young Afro man working in music recording studio - Male audio engineer mixing a sound in production house
Young professional afro singer recording a new song album inside music production studio
hd00:16Young professional afro singer recording a new song album inside music production studio

Related video keywords