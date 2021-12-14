All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Seascape of Atlantic ocean and Asturias rocky coast at Cape Penas. Sea shore with high cliffs in north Spain.
A
By Anetlanda
- Stock footage ID: 1083863650
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|641.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|33.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:14Aerial view of the sunsets over sea. Beautiful sea waves. Pink sand and amazing sea. Summer sunset seascape. Atlantic Ocean beach sunsets. Water texture. Top view of the fantastic natural sunsets. 4K
4k00:14Red sunsets over sea video 4K. The sun touches horizon. Red sky, yellow sun and amazing sea. Summer sunset seascape. Atlantic Ocean beach sunsets. The sun in spindrift clouds Fantastic natural sunsets
hd00:17SLOW MOTION UNDERWATER CLOSE UP: Numerous small air bubbles rising up to surface in turquoise tropical sea. Warm sunshine penetrating crystal clear ocean water on sunny summer day. Person drowning
4k00:43BEACH Portugal Praia do Malhão - aerial shot of an empty lonely sandy beach at the Atlantic Ocean in the soft morning light, flying low over the breaking waves along the beach
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:38Two professional fishermen cast their net while sailing on their boat across the sea with view of the Amalfi Coast in the background, on a bright sunny day. Wide shot on 8k helium RED camera.