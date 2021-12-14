All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Foggy morning outside the city upper angle
E
By Evgenii-062
- Stock footage ID: 1083863563
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.9 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|103 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|20.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:16Soft Fog in Slow Motion on Dark Backdrop. Realistic Atmospheric Gray Smoke on Black Background. White Fume Slowly Floating Rises Up. Abstract Haze Cloud. Animation Mist Effect. Smoke Stream Effect 4K
4k00:43Fog morning over the plain and river floodplain of the meadow near a rural village with a house, aerial view landscape
hd00:29Atmospheric smoke VFX overlay element. Haze background. Smoke in slow motion on black background. White smoke slowly floating through space against black background. Mist effect. Fog effect.
4k00:40Atmospheric smoke 4K. Haze background. Abstract smoke cloud. Smoke in slow motion on black background. White smoke slowly floating through space against black background. Mist effect. Fog effect.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:29Juneau, Alaska circa-2018. Aerial view of rocky coastline in fog and rain near Juneau, Alaska. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED Epic-W camera.