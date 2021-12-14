All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
A view of the Christmas tree branches and blurred city with night lights.
Q
By Q1
- Stock footage ID: 1083863341
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|625.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|19.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:30Christmas Spruce Branches with Snowflakes Falling. Super Slow Motion Filmed on High Speed Cinema Camera at 1000 fps.
4k00:13Christmas tree decorated with golden ball and snowflake with a bokeh lights background, 3d rendering blur background and fir tree for Christmas and New Year party or decoration idea.
4k00:14Beautiful married couple with children using smart phone talking to friends congratulates Merry Christmas by video call conference app. Modern technology New Year 2021 congrats.
4k00:18Abstract Blurred Christmas Lights Bokeh Background. 4K DCi SLOW MOTION 120 fps. Blinking Christmas Tree Lights Twinkling. Winter Holidays Concept. DOLLY SHOT
4k00:10Abstract isolated blurred festive yellow orange lights with bokeh. Sparkling circular stars motion 3D animation. Holiday concept backdrop with twinkling bright shapes. Blinking Christmas Tree lights