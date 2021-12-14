 
Stock video

Seamless looping 3d animated walking present box frontal view in front of green screen in 4K resolution

By Drehstrom

  • Stock footage ID: 1083863320
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2304MOV526.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV7.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.6 MB

