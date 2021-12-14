All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Seamless looping 3d animated walking present box frontal view in front of green screen in 4K resolution
D
By Drehstrom
- Stock footage ID: 1083863320
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2304
|MOV
|526.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|7.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:07Zoom out of Christmas gift boxes popping up and forming a stack of presents in an abstract christmas tree shape with star on top. Red version. Animated Christmas Greeting Card. White background.
hd00:30Unpacking a Gift. five 3d animations with a green screen. Full HD (See more animations with presents in my portfolio)
hd00:08Christmas gift box opening, glass red and golden balls falling out, gold confetti exploding. Xmas decor isolated on white background. New Year animated greeting card. Winter holiday concept.
hd00:21Unpacking a Gift. beautiful 3d animation with a depth of field. Full HD (version with a black gift. See more animations with presents in my portfolio)
4k00:09Animated Christmas Greeting Card with cartoon Santa Claus sneaking across the screen and snapping his fingers. Copy space in the middle. Room for your on text. Green screen version
hd00:26Unpacking a Present. Four options with the tablet pc and without. Full HD (See more animations with presents in my portfolio)