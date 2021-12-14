All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Thames riverside with the view of the City of London.
Q
By Q1
- Stock footage ID: 1083862999
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|549.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|24.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:16Warm spring sun rays shine on empty chairs and tables of a bar closed due to covid-19. Dreary view of an empty tourist street in the old town of Ljubljana. No people in sunny city during quarantine.
4k00:18SHANGHAI, CHINA - MAY 5, 2017 Aerial drone video, night time illuminated famous pudong cityscape, business finance centre skyscrapers skyline, Huangpu river , historical and modern architecture, Bund
4k00:22Flying over the City of Zurich in Switzerland Aerial Shot in 4K Ultra HD feat. Limmat River, Bridges and Famous Landmarks
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:45Establishing Aerial View Shot of London UK, iconic St Paul's Cathedral and Riverside, United Kingdom, amazing rays of sun, red flare
4k00:33Establishing Aerial View Shot of London UK, London Skyline, City of London & Riverside, Southwark Bridge, London Bridge & Tower Bridge, United Kingdom, sunny day (part2)
4k00:30Oregon circa-2018. Aerial view of Bend, Oregon at dawn. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED Epic-W camera.