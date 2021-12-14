 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

An overlook of the city riverside with buildings and boats.

Q

By Q1

  • Stock footage ID: 1083862987
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV664 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV31.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.3 MB

Related stock videos

Warm spring sun rays shine on empty chairs and tables of a bar closed due to covid-19. Dreary view of an empty tourist street in the old town of Ljubljana. No people in sunny city during quarantine.
4k00:16Warm spring sun rays shine on empty chairs and tables of a bar closed due to covid-19. Dreary view of an empty tourist street in the old town of Ljubljana. No people in sunny city during quarantine.
vienna city time lapse aerial view from day to night seen through window
4k00:14vienna city time lapse aerial view from day to night seen through window
SHANGHAI, CHINA - MAY 5, 2017 Aerial drone video, night time illuminated famous pudong cityscape, business finance centre skyscrapers skyline, Huangpu river , historical and modern architecture, Bund
4k00:18SHANGHAI, CHINA - MAY 5, 2017 Aerial drone video, night time illuminated famous pudong cityscape, business finance centre skyscrapers skyline, Huangpu river , historical and modern architecture, Bund
LENS FLARE: Golden spring sunbeams shine on terrace of a restaurant, closed as a result of a coronavirus quarantine. Riverside bars and restaurants in Ljubljana are closed due to covid-19 epidemic.
4k00:20LENS FLARE: Golden spring sunbeams shine on terrace of a restaurant, closed as a result of a coronavirus quarantine. Riverside bars and restaurants in Ljubljana are closed due to covid-19 epidemic.
Krakow, Poland. Wawel royal Castle and Cathedral, Vistula River, park, promenade and walking people. Cracow old city with historic churches in the background. Aerial 4K flyby video at sunset in spring
4k00:42Krakow, Poland. Wawel royal Castle and Cathedral, Vistula River, park, promenade and walking people. Cracow old city with historic churches in the background. Aerial 4K flyby video at sunset in spring
Jiangxi Nanchang River on both sides of the Pavilion of Prince Teng
4k00:27Jiangxi Nanchang River on both sides of the Pavilion of Prince Teng
Dramatic evening aerial sequence of The City of London financial district, flying over the Gherkin building (30 St Mary Axe) and the Tower 42 building.
hd00:12Dramatic evening aerial sequence of The City of London financial district, flying over the Gherkin building (30 St Mary Axe) and the Tower 42 building.
Moscow City skyscrapers, aerial view
hd00:21Moscow City skyscrapers, aerial view

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Oregon circa-2018. Aerial view of Bend, Oregon at dawn. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED Epic-W camera.
4k00:30Oregon circa-2018. Aerial view of Bend, Oregon at dawn. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED Epic-W camera.
Aerial view of buildings and Riverside church near the Hudson River in Upper Manhattan, New York City, dim winter sunset lighting. Wide shot. 4k shot with a RED camera.
4k00:30Aerial view of buildings and Riverside church near the Hudson River in Upper Manhattan, New York City, dim winter sunset lighting. Wide shot. 4k shot with a RED camera.
Shanghai China Circa-2017, close up aerial view of high-rise office buildings in Shanghai Downtown.
4k00:25Shanghai China Circa-2017, close up aerial view of high-rise office buildings in Shanghai Downtown.
Oregon circa-2018. Flying over Deschutes river with low fog just outside of Bend, Oregon. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED Epic-W camera.
4k00:29Oregon circa-2018. Flying over Deschutes river with low fog just outside of Bend, Oregon. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED Epic-W camera.

Related video keywords