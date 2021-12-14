All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Young College student girl with headphones studying on computer at home. Casual concentrated woman working on laptop, writing emails
E
By EF Stock
- Stock footage ID: 1083862975
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|68.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|10.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13Indian female student makes conference video call on laptop computer talks with web tutor, online teacher in remote webcam chat on screen. Distance education class concept. Over shoulder close up view
4k00:17Young student watching lesson online and studying from home. Young woman taking notes while looking at computer screen following professor doing math on video call. Girl student studying from home
4k00:23Happy young business woman wears headset talks to web camera making distance online video conference call. Female internet teacher doing distant chat working from home. Telework concept. Webcam view
4k00:20Teenage girl wearing headphones studying online from home with distance teacher. Teen school student distance learning in internet making notes, doing homework, watching video tutorial course concept.
4k00:23College students sitting together at desk and using laptop during computer lesson. Young man and casual girl working together on laptop in high school library or classroom.
hd00:20Multi ethnic group of female and male college students walking outdoors on a university campus all on their mobile phones never looking at anything but their smart phones
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
4k00:10Focused Black Girl with eyeglasses uses calculator and Writes Notes studying for the University College Exams at home
4k00:09African Latin American young woman with eyeglasses uses calculator and Writes Notes studying for the University Exams
4k00:13African American Teenager Student learning doing online video call with friend or teacher from home
4k00:10Young African American Student Woman walking in the city at night. Confident and happy latin female in the street
4k00:14Couple of teenager Asian and Latin friends sitting on the grass of University campus doing online video call with friend on smartphone
4k00:12Two university students sitting on the grass of College campus studying together reading book and sharing happy moments on social media with cell phone
Related video keywords
africanafrican americancollegecommunicationcomputerconcentratedconfidentconnectiondevelopingdistanteducationemailentrepreneurfacefemalefreelancefreelancergirlglassesheadphoneshomeinternetlaptopnetworkonlineprofessionalprojectremotesatisfactionsittingstartupstudentsuccessfultechnologytypinguniversitywirelesswomanworkingyoung