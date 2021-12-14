 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

A close up view of Turkish delights.

Q

By Q1

  • Stock footage ID: 1083862627
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV882.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV11.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.2 MB

Related stock videos

Slowmotion shot of different spices and flavours on a market.
hd00:21Slowmotion shot of different spices and flavours on a market.
Cook Falafel or felafel deep-fried ball made from ground chickpeas Tahini Middle East
hd00:23Cook Falafel or felafel deep-fried ball made from ground chickpeas Tahini Middle East
Crowded muslim family eating delicious and miscellaneous food having dinner on a table together
4k00:15Crowded muslim family eating delicious and miscellaneous food having dinner on a table together
Brewing Arabica by Pouring Hot Water onto Ground Coffee Beans in 1000fps
4k00:08Brewing Arabica by Pouring Hot Water onto Ground Coffee Beans in 1000fps
Very Close-up.In a beautiful light, dried date fruit fall into the wooden plate in slow motion. Macro,Phantom Camera,900 fps video.
hd00:14Very Close-up.In a beautiful light, dried date fruit fall into the wooden plate in slow motion. Macro,Phantom Camera,900 fps video.
Crowded and hungry Turkish Muslim family having delicious breakfast together (traditional serpme kahvalti) to celebrate Eid-ul-fitr, Feast of Sugar, after the holy month Ramadan
4k00:20Crowded and hungry Turkish Muslim family having delicious breakfast together (traditional serpme kahvalti) to celebrate Eid-ul-fitr, Feast of Sugar, after the holy month Ramadan
Traditional Turkish dish. Turkish style rice. Slow motion.( Turkish pilav)
hd00:09Traditional Turkish dish. Turkish style rice. Slow motion.( Turkish pilav)
Close Up.It fills Turkish tea into a glass special to the Turks.Slow motion.
hd00:08Close Up.It fills Turkish tea into a glass special to the Turks.Slow motion.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Barbecued turkey kebab decorated with fresh onion and chive in frying pan, top view. Black stone background.
4k00:31Barbecued turkey kebab decorated with fresh onion and chive in frying pan, top view. Black stone background.

Related video keywords