 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Close up Frying Fillet Hake Fish of Frying Pan With Oil. Roast Healthy Food. Fried Cod Fish Pieces Fillet With Spice Closeup. Healthy Diet Food Omega 3. Low-calorie white meat.

v

By volkovslava

  • Stock footage ID: 1083862258
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV12.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.5 MB

Related stock videos

Grilled salmon fillets on a grill plate sprinkled with salt flakes
4k00:14Grilled salmon fillets on a grill plate sprinkled with salt flakes
Pan-fried Salmon. Cooking salmon in a pan. Salmon stuffed with shrimps on a pan.
hd00:09Pan-fried Salmon. Cooking salmon in a pan. Salmon stuffed with shrimps on a pan.
Grilled salmon fillets on a grill plate drizzled with lemon juice
4k00:08Grilled salmon fillets on a grill plate drizzled with lemon juice
Grilled salmon fish with various vegetables on pan on the flaming grill
hd00:18Grilled salmon fish with various vegetables on pan on the flaming grill
A salmon steak frying in a frying pan
hd00:08A salmon steak frying in a frying pan
Codfish for making fish dish, asian cuisine, seafood, fishmarket, diet food, cooking fish at home, fish recipes for housewifes
hd00:13Codfish for making fish dish, asian cuisine, seafood, fishmarket, diet food, cooking fish at home, fish recipes for housewifes
4K UHD Dolly backward: Variety of luxury fresh seafood, Lobster salmon mackerel crayfish prawn octopus mussel and scallop, on ice background with frozen icy smoke. Fresh frozen seafood on ice concept
4k00:054K UHD Dolly backward: Variety of luxury fresh seafood, Lobster salmon mackerel crayfish prawn octopus mussel and scallop, on ice background with frozen icy smoke. Fresh frozen seafood on ice concept
Fish and chips. Fried fish fillet with French fries on bright wooden background. 4k footage side panning.
4k00:09Fish and chips. Fried fish fillet with French fries on bright wooden background. 4k footage side panning.

Related video keywords