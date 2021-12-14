All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
The process of making cookies from shortbread dough.
d
By dmitro2009
- Stock footage ID: 1083862192
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|231.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|34.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Mans hands open oven door and take out hot baking sheet with fresh baked cookies in kitchen. Sweet shortbread cookies. Bakery products. Cooking dessert.
4k00:09Woman grabs a Christmas cookie off a plate in 4k. The delicious traditional baked goods are left out on Christmas eve for Santa Claus and are a leading cause behind holiday weight gain.