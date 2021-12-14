All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Macadamia nuts in shells fall on the old wooden vintage board. Slow motion.
d
By dmitro2009
- Stock footage ID: 1083862096
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|94.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:11Nutty caramel cheesecake cake with topping of walnut, almond, hazelnut and macadamia on a dark wooden background. Confectioner in a blue apron decorated homemade nut dessert.
4k00:09Nutty caramel cheesecake cake with topping of walnut, almond, hazelnut and macadamia on a dark wooden background. Confectioner in a blue apron decorated homemade nut dessert.
Related video keywords
antioxidantappetizeraustralianbackgroundboardbrownclose-upcloseupcorecrusteatfatfilbertfoodfreshfruitgroupgrungeharvesthealthhealthyheapmacadamiamotionnaturalnutnutritionnutshellnuttyoldorganicpileplantproteinrawroastedroughruralrusticseedshellslowsnacktextureunpeeledunshelledvegetarianvintagewoodwooden