 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Chess on a chessboard. Alpha channel included. You can insert your background.

d

By dmitro2009

  • Stock footage ID: 1083862048
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV1.4 GB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.1 MB

Related stock videos

Chess - Metal - Flying Loop - II - Alpha - Rain of gold & silver pieces for event, sport, business, politic, art background, overlay, transition, intro, dvd, web. 3D animation with transparent back.
hd00:30Chess - Metal - Flying Loop - II - Alpha - Rain of gold & silver pieces for event, sport, business, politic, art background, overlay, transition, intro, dvd, web. 3D animation with transparent back.
cyclic rotation of chess with an alpha channel
hd00:20cyclic rotation of chess with an alpha channel
Self-drawing chess in one line on a white screen. Animation of scattered chess pieces. Lightboard video of a board strategy game for intellectuals. 4k with alpha channel. awns, horse, tour, officer.
4k00:10Self-drawing chess in one line on a white screen. Animation of scattered chess pieces. Lightboard video of a board strategy game for intellectuals. 4k with alpha channel. awns, horse, tour, officer.
Chess on a chessboard. Alpha channel included. You can insert your background.
hd00:14Chess on a chessboard. Alpha channel included. You can insert your background.
Chess on a chessboard. Alpha channel included. You can insert your background.
hd00:28Chess on a chessboard. Alpha channel included. You can insert your background.
Chess on a chessboard. Alpha channel included. You can insert your background.
hd00:19Chess on a chessboard. Alpha channel included. You can insert your background.
Chess on a chessboard. Alpha channel included. You can insert your background.
4k00:15Chess on a chessboard. Alpha channel included. You can insert your background.
Chess on a chessboard. Alpha channel included. You can insert your background.
hd00:57Chess on a chessboard. Alpha channel included. You can insert your background.

Related video keywords