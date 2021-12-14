 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Marshmallows fall into red mug with hot chocolate. Flickering bokeh lights close-up. Slow motion

c

By colnihko

  • Stock footage ID: 1083862036
Video clip length: 00:26FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4390.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV18 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.6 MB

Related stock videos

hot coffee pouring from kettle into cup near by window, green garden bokeh outside
hd00:16hot coffee pouring from kettle into cup near by window, green garden bokeh outside
A mug with coffee with milk and Belgian waffles on the background of a Christmas garland and a calendar from December 25. Steam from a coffee mug.
hd00:12A mug with coffee with milk and Belgian waffles on the background of a Christmas garland and a calendar from December 25. Steam from a coffee mug.
A Cup of tea on the background of Christmas bokeh, Christmas, garlands
hd00:14A Cup of tea on the background of Christmas bokeh, Christmas, garlands
Female hand puts mug with coffee on the table. Coffee mug, sweater, cinnamon,brown sugar. Cozy autumn composition. Hygge concept. 4K footage
4k00:07Female hand puts mug with coffee on the table. Coffee mug, sweater, cinnamon,brown sugar. Cozy autumn composition. Hygge concept. 4K footage
Tasty white marshmallows falling into a Christmas decorated mug with hot cocoa. Blurred decorated Christmas background. Winter hot beverage drink. Slow motion studio shot.
hd00:07Tasty white marshmallows falling into a Christmas decorated mug with hot cocoa. Blurred decorated Christmas background. Winter hot beverage drink. Slow motion studio shot.
A mug of hot drink with marshmallows and bokeh. Hot chocolate, coffee, cocoa close-up.
4k00:11A mug of hot drink with marshmallows and bokeh. Hot chocolate, coffee, cocoa close-up.
Middle age woman cheers and drinking mulled wine outdoor at night with blurred foreground of bokeh Christmas lights. Woman drink hot holiday drink from glass mug. Vertical format video
hd00:09Middle age woman cheers and drinking mulled wine outdoor at night with blurred foreground of bokeh Christmas lights. Woman drink hot holiday drink from glass mug. Vertical format video
Hands in knitted woolen mittens hold a mug of hot cocoa with marshmallows and a candy cane. A traditional Christmas photo in red and white colors with a blurred white background with bokeh.
hd00:05Hands in knitted woolen mittens hold a mug of hot cocoa with marshmallows and a candy cane. A traditional Christmas photo in red and white colors with a blurred white background with bokeh.

Related video keywords