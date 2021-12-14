All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
the girl sits on the edge of the cliff and looks into the distance, mountain view, travel and sports.
z
By zhukovvvlad
- Stock footage ID: 1083862018
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|273.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|19.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.8 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:10Young Woman Standing Yoga Pose on top of Mountain. Reaching the Top. Healthy Active Lifestyle.
hd00:06Hiker with Backpack Hiking on top of a mountain with sun flares. Young Woman Healthy Active Lifestyle. Adventure in Nature.
hd00:13Young beautiful woman stands on top of a mountain and raises her hands up to meet the sunset. Hiker woman standing with hands up achieving the top and enjoys incredible mountain landscape
Same model in other videos
4k00:10girl takes a selfie on the top of the mountain, woman is photographed on a smartphone, climbing to the top, slow motion
hd00:16the girl stands on the edge of the cliff and looks into the distance, mountain view, travel and sports, slow motion
4k00:10the girl sits on the edge of the cliff and looks into the distance, mountain view, travel and sports.
Related video keywords
achievementactivityadventureautumnbackpackbackpackercliffclimberclimbingexploreextremefemalefreedomgirlhappyhathighhikehikerhikinghillhorizonjourneylandscapeleisurelifestylelookingmountainnatureoutdoorpeakrocksportstandingstonesummersunsunlighttoptourismtouristtraveltravelertrekkingtripvacationviewwomanyoung