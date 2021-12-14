 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

the girl sits on the edge of the cliff and looks into the distance, mountain view, travel and sports.

z

By zhukovvvlad

  • Stock footage ID: 1083862018
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV273.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV19.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.8 MB

Related stock videos

Young Woman Standing Yoga Pose on top of Mountain. Reaching the Top. Healthy Active Lifestyle.
hd00:10Young Woman Standing Yoga Pose on top of Mountain. Reaching the Top. Healthy Active Lifestyle.
Hiker with Backpack Hiking on top of a mountain with sun flares. Young Woman Healthy Active Lifestyle. Adventure in Nature.
hd00:06Hiker with Backpack Hiking on top of a mountain with sun flares. Young Woman Healthy Active Lifestyle. Adventure in Nature.
Young girl with a backpack standing on top gives a helping hand to a man
4k00:16Young girl with a backpack standing on top gives a helping hand to a man
Young practicing woman practice yoga on mountain peak
4k00:29Young practicing woman practice yoga on mountain peak
woman climbs the side of a mountain circa 2009 in Joshua Tree.
hd00:26woman climbs the side of a mountain circa 2009 in Joshua Tree.
A little girl climbs up on an indoor climbing wall
hd00:11A little girl climbs up on an indoor climbing wall
Young beautiful woman stands on top of a mountain and raises her hands up to meet the sunset. Hiker woman standing with hands up achieving the top and enjoys incredible mountain landscape
hd00:13Young beautiful woman stands on top of a mountain and raises her hands up to meet the sunset. Hiker woman standing with hands up achieving the top and enjoys incredible mountain landscape
Young couple hiking in mountains in summer. Authentic video of people travel trekking with backpacks. Summer activity, active lifestyle. Family vacation, explore and discover concept. People travel
hd00:45Young couple hiking in mountains in summer. Authentic video of people travel trekking with backpacks. Summer activity, active lifestyle. Family vacation, explore and discover concept. People travel
Same model in other videos
girl walks in the meadow during sunset. walk in nature. slow motion
hd00:26girl walks in the meadow during sunset. walk in nature. slow motion
girl takes a selfie on the top of the mountain, woman is photographed on a smartphone, climbing to the top, slow motion
4k00:10girl takes a selfie on the top of the mountain, woman is photographed on a smartphone, climbing to the top, slow motion
the girl stands on the edge of the cliff and looks into the distance, mountain view, travel and sports, slow motion
hd00:16the girl stands on the edge of the cliff and looks into the distance, mountain view, travel and sports, slow motion
Portrait of smiling woman in sunbeams, blonde resting in nature, cheerful woman
4k00:16Portrait of smiling woman in sunbeams, blonde resting in nature, cheerful woman
Portrait of smiling woman in sunbeams, blonde resting in nature, cheerful woman
4k00:08Portrait of smiling woman in sunbeams, blonde resting in nature, cheerful woman
Portrait of smiling woman in sunbeams, blonde resting in nature, cheerful woman
4k00:12Portrait of smiling woman in sunbeams, blonde resting in nature, cheerful woman
the girl sits on the edge of the cliff and looks into the distance, mountain view, travel and sports.
4k00:10the girl sits on the edge of the cliff and looks into the distance, mountain view, travel and sports.
the girl walks on the edge of the cliff and looks into the distance. travel and sports.
hd00:25the girl walks on the edge of the cliff and looks into the distance. travel and sports.

Related video keywords