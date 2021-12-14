 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Field with blooming lavender and honey bee on flowers collecting pollen. Provence in France.

V

By Voyagerix

  • Stock footage ID: 1083861853
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV99.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV20.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4 MB

Related stock videos

Slow motion tracking shot of lavender, poppy and wild herbs in a field on the sunset.
hd00:14Slow motion tracking shot of lavender, poppy and wild herbs in a field on the sunset.
Honey Bee on fragrant Lavender flower. Honeybee working on Growing Lavender Flowers field closeup. Macro. Slow motion 240 fps. Blooming Violet fragrant lavender flowers on a field, close up. 4K UHD
4k00:16Honey Bee on fragrant Lavender flower. Honeybee working on Growing Lavender Flowers field closeup. Macro. Slow motion 240 fps. Blooming Violet fragrant lavender flowers on a field, close up. 4K UHD
Bee on lavender flower. Slow motion
hd00:11Bee on lavender flower. Slow motion
Lavender field in Provence, France. Blooming Violet fragrant lavender flowers. Growing Lavender swaying on wind over sunset sky, harvest. 4K UHD video 3840x2160
4k00:18Lavender field in Provence, France. Blooming Violet fragrant lavender flowers. Growing Lavender swaying on wind over sunset sky, harvest. 4K UHD video 3840x2160
Sunset on the lavender field
hd00:12Sunset on the lavender field
Honey Bee on Lavender. Honeybee working on Growing Lavender Flowers field closeup. Macro. Slow motion 240 fps. Blooming Violet fragrant lavender flowers on a field, close up. 4K UHD video
4k00:39Honey Bee on Lavender. Honeybee working on Growing Lavender Flowers field closeup. Macro. Slow motion 240 fps. Blooming Violet fragrant lavender flowers on a field, close up. 4K UHD video
Honey Bee working on fragrant Lavender flower. Honeybee on Growing Lavender Flowers field closeup. Macro. Slow motion 240 fps. Blooming Violet fragrant lavender flowers close up. 4K UHD
4k00:08Honey Bee working on fragrant Lavender flower. Honeybee on Growing Lavender Flowers field closeup. Macro. Slow motion 240 fps. Blooming Violet fragrant lavender flowers close up. 4K UHD
Honey Bee on fragrant Lavender flower. Honeybee working on Growing Lavender Flowers field. Slow motion. Blooming Violet fragrant lavender flowers on a field. 4K
4k00:08Honey Bee on fragrant Lavender flower. Honeybee working on Growing Lavender Flowers field. Slow motion. Blooming Violet fragrant lavender flowers on a field. 4K

Related video keywords