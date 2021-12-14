 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Lake and green forest in Tuchola national park, Poland. Summer landscape in Europe.

V

By Voyagerix

  • Stock footage ID: 1083861847
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4169.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV37.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.4 MB

Related stock videos

Forest Landscape Sunrise Over Water Cinematic Drone Footage Aerial Shot of a Pine Forest and River during Sunset in Europe Portugal Peneda Geres National Park in 4K
4k00:15Forest Landscape Sunrise Over Water Cinematic Drone Footage Aerial Shot of a Pine Forest and River during Sunset in Europe Portugal Peneda Geres National Park in 4K
Turquoise water in a mountain forest lake with pine trees. Aerial view of blue lake and green forests. View on the lake between mountain forest. Over crystal clear mountain lake water. Fresh water
4k00:15Turquoise water in a mountain forest lake with pine trees. Aerial view of blue lake and green forests. View on the lake between mountain forest. Over crystal clear mountain lake water. Fresh water
Mountain lake with turquoise water and green trees. Reflection in the water. Beautiful spring landscape with mountains, forest and lake. Aerial View. Drone shot over a beautiful mountain forest lake
hd00:20Mountain lake with turquoise water and green trees. Reflection in the water. Beautiful spring landscape with mountains, forest and lake. Aerial View. Drone shot over a beautiful mountain forest lake
fresh green leaf with water drop over the water , a nature leaf branch relaxation with water ripple drops concept , slow motion shot
hd00:18fresh green leaf with water drop over the water , a nature leaf branch relaxation with water ripple drops concept , slow motion shot
Kegon Waterfall in autumn trees colorful waterfall from lake Chuzenji in Nikko national park, Beautiful in autumn leaves (koyo) season at Tochigi ,Japan
4k00:34Kegon Waterfall in autumn trees colorful waterfall from lake Chuzenji in Nikko national park, Beautiful in autumn leaves (koyo) season at Tochigi ,Japan
Mountain lake with turquoise water and green trees. Reflection in the water. Beautiful spring landscape with mountains, forest and lake. Aerial View. Drone shot over a beautiful mountain forest lake
4k00:15Mountain lake with turquoise water and green trees. Reflection in the water. Beautiful spring landscape with mountains, forest and lake. Aerial View. Drone shot over a beautiful mountain forest lake
Establishing shot of the famous Lagoa das Sete Cidades lake seen behind green vegetation, in Sao Miguel, The Azores, Portugal
hd00:31Establishing shot of the famous Lagoa das Sete Cidades lake seen behind green vegetation, in Sao Miguel, The Azores, Portugal
Aerial View. Sunset. Flight over a green grassy rocky hills. Altai Mountains, Siberia, Russia. Summer 2013
hd00:45Aerial View. Sunset. Flight over a green grassy rocky hills. Altai Mountains, Siberia, Russia. Summer 2013

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Three young ethnically diverse friends walk along the rocky bank of a stream in an Australian forest in natural sunlight. Wide shot, in 4K on a RED camera.
4k00:41Three young ethnically diverse friends walk along the rocky bank of a stream in an Australian forest in natural sunlight. Wide shot, in 4K on a RED camera.
Young, fit, black man and his blonde caucasian girlfriend sit hugging on rocks overlooking stream in a forest. In natural sunlight, in Australia. Over the shoulder medium shot, in 4K on a RED camera.
4k00:25Young, fit, black man and his blonde caucasian girlfriend sit hugging on rocks overlooking stream in a forest. In natural sunlight, in Australia. Over the shoulder medium shot, in 4K on a RED camera.
Aerial Shot Of Idyllic River Flowing Amidst Trees In Forest, Drone Descends Over Green Landscape - Hrensko, Czech Republic
4k00:08Aerial Shot Of Idyllic River Flowing Amidst Trees In Forest, Drone Descends Over Green Landscape - Hrensko, Czech Republic
Aerial Panning Beautiful Shot Of Church Over Mountain, Drone Flying Over Green Trees Against Cloudy Sky - Baltic Sea, Poland
4k00:09Aerial Panning Beautiful Shot Of Church Over Mountain, Drone Flying Over Green Trees Against Cloudy Sky - Baltic Sea, Poland

Related video keywords