0

Stock video

Time lapse of clouds moving over sea shore, Asturias coast and Cape Penas high cliffs in the distance. Landscape in northern Spain.

V

By Voyagerix

  • Stock footage ID: 1083861844
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV729.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV17.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.4 MB

