 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Time lapse of clouds moving over spanish coast, shoreline with cliffs. Mediterranean region of Mazarron, Sierra de las Moreras in Murcia, Spain

V

By Voyagerix

  • Stock footage ID: 1083861841
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV615 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV28.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.6 MB

Related stock videos

Flying along geologically diverse Lanzarote coast, with golden sand beach, volcanic mountain covered with clouds, Orzola, Canary Islands, Spain .
4k00:25Flying along geologically diverse Lanzarote coast, with golden sand beach, volcanic mountain covered with clouds, Orzola, Canary Islands, Spain .
Sunrise beach view with calm waves and glowing sun on horizon, mediterranean coast of spain
4k00:23Sunrise beach view with calm waves and glowing sun on horizon, mediterranean coast of spain
sunset in seascape with waves crashing on the rocks and sun setting on the horizon. Gran Canaria.
4k00:21sunset in seascape with waves crashing on the rocks and sun setting on the horizon. Gran Canaria.
Sandy dunes beach seaside view from top. Drone point of view coastline Mediterranean Sea surf, pink bright fluffy clouds evening sky. Province of Alicante, La Mata, Torrevieja, Costa Blanca, Spain
4k00:06Sandy dunes beach seaside view from top. Drone point of view coastline Mediterranean Sea surf, pink bright fluffy clouds evening sky. Province of Alicante, La Mata, Torrevieja, Costa Blanca, Spain
View from the height of the lighthouse Faro de Rasca on Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain. Wild Coast of the Atlantic Ocean
4k00:26View from the height of the lighthouse Faro de Rasca on Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain. Wild Coast of the Atlantic Ocean
Flight over seashore at Tenerife
4k00:26Flight over seashore at Tenerife
Flight over seashore at Tenerife
4k00:14Flight over seashore at Tenerife
Flight over seashore at Tenerife
4k00:19Flight over seashore at Tenerife

Related video keywords