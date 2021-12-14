All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Time lapse of clouds moving over Provence landscape with blooming lavender fields. Sault region, Vaucluse nature, Plateau d'Albion, Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur in France.
V
By Voyagerix
- Stock footage ID: 1083861835
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|576.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|43.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12SLOW MOTION, DOF, CLOSE UP: Summer sunset illuminates the blooming fields of lavender in French countryside. Picturesque view of the endless aromatic fields of lavender in tranquil part of Provence.
hd00:35Close-up of woman's hand running through lavender field. Stabilized shot SLOW MOTION 120 fps. Girl's hand touching purple lavender flowers. Plateau du Valensole, Provence, South France, Europe.
hd00:50Beautiful Blooming Lavender Flowers swaying in the wind. Close Up. SLOW MOTION 120 fps. Lavender Season on Plateau du Valensole, Provence, South France, Europe. Calm Cinematic Nature Background.
4k00:24SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP: Hand touching purple flowers in beautiful lavender field at golden sunset
hd00:14Close-up Beautiful Blooming Lavender Swaying In The Wind At Sunset. Lavender Purple Aromatic Flowers at Lavender Fields of the French Provence. Nature Background.
hd00:33Close-up of woman's hand running through lavender field. Stabilized shot SLOW MOTION 120 fps. Girl's hand touching purple lavender flowers. Plateau du Valensole, Provence, South France, Europe.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:09Lockdown shot of woman walking amidst lavender flowers against barn on field during sunset - Valensole Provence, France
4k00:10Aerial shot of lavender field against clear sky, drone ascending forward towards barn on rural landscape during sunset - Valensole Provence, France
4k00:06Lockdown shot of hot air balloon flying on lavenders against clear sky - Valensole Provence, France