 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Aerial view of Alqueva Dam artificial lake from village Aldeia da Luz, Alentejo tourist destination region, district of Evora, Portugal.

V

By Voyagerix

  • Stock footage ID: 1083861829
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4190.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV61.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV12.1 MB

Related stock videos

Aerial drone view of Monsaraz in Alentejo, Portugal at sunset
4k00:54Aerial drone view of Monsaraz in Alentejo, Portugal at sunset
Aerial View of Lake Albufeira do Alqueva, Portugal
4k00:26Aerial View of Lake Albufeira do Alqueva, Portugal
Aerial. Video shooting from drone, dam Odelouca, Portimao Portugal
4k00:27Aerial. Video shooting from drone, dam Odelouca, Portimao Portugal
Aerial view of Alqueva Dam artificial lake from village Aldeia da Luz, Alentejo tourist destination region, district of Evora, Portugal.
4k00:10Aerial view of Alqueva Dam artificial lake from village Aldeia da Luz, Alentejo tourist destination region, district of Evora, Portugal.
Aerial view of Alqueva Dam artificial lake from village Aldeia da Luz, Alentejo tourist destination region, district of Evora, Portugal.
4k00:13Aerial view of Alqueva Dam artificial lake from village Aldeia da Luz, Alentejo tourist destination region, district of Evora, Portugal.
Aerial view of Alqueva Dam artificial lake from village Aldeia da Luz, Alentejo tourist destination region, district of Evora, Portugal.
4k00:13Aerial view of Alqueva Dam artificial lake from village Aldeia da Luz, Alentejo tourist destination region, district of Evora, Portugal.
Aerial drone view of Mourao castle with alqueva dam lake behind
4k00:10Aerial drone view of Mourao castle with alqueva dam lake behind
Aerial drone view of Mourao castle with alqueva dam lake behind
4k00:12Aerial drone view of Mourao castle with alqueva dam lake behind

Related video keywords