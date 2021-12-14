All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Young mother uses smartphone for online shopping while lying at home on bed. Pregnant woman chooses things or goods for unborn baby and strokes her belly with love and care
A
By ADOGSTOCK
- Stock footage ID: 1083861511
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.6 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|14.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13Father Takes Selfie of Him with His Wife Holding Newborn Baby while Lying on the Hospital Bed. Happy Young and Smiling Family.
4k00:16angry teenage girl shouting at mother having serious argument with daughter about messages on smartphone upset teen shuts door emotional stress at home 4k footage
4k00:11mother taking photo of baby using smartphone enjoying photographing cute toddler sharing motherhood lifestyle on social media
4k00:28Medical concepts. The doctor is describing the patient's condition with a tablet in the hospital. 4k Resolution.
4k00:17teenage couple prom night teens posing for photo with proud mom photographing teenagers for homecoming dance wearing stylish fashion excited for glamorous event 4k
4k00:09Third trimester pregnancy. Pregnant Woman Looking Ultrasound Video Her Baby on Mobile Phone. Pregnant Woman Looking at Ultrasound Scan on Smartphone Lying on Sofa at Home. Gynecology Birth Childbirth.
Same model in other videos
hd00:08Woman in medical face mask buys basic necessities, hygiene items and food. Girl walks through empty supermarket or grocery store. Quarantine and self-isolation, epidemic covid-19, coronavirus pandemic
hd00:20Young woman in protective medical mask buys food and hygiene items at supermarket during covid-19 coronavirus epidemic. Woman stocks up on food and toilet paper during quarantine and self-isolation
hd00:12Young woman wearing protective medical face mask rolls shopping cart at grocery store. Female customer picks vegetables at economy supermarket during covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
hd00:18Woman wearing protective medical face mask buys food at supermarket or grocery shop. Female customer puts vegetables in shopping cart. Quarantine and isolation during covid-19 coronavirus pandemic
hd00:18Portrait of attractive young woman in protective medical mask, standing alone in empty underground Parking lot during quarantine due to covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, indoors closeup slow motion
hd00:20Beautiful woman wearing respiratory protective face mask walks through city business district at sunset, with wireless earphones in her ears. Social distancing during covid-19 coronavirus pandemic
4k00:12Smiling young woman typing message on smartphone screen at colorful urban background. Cheerful brunette girl uses chat app and wireless earphones to communicate, 4k footage outdoors